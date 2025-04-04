Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Run Line, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 02: Otto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins ducks out of the way of a pitch against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at loanDepot park on April 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins may be getting their first lucky break of 2025. Miami will visit Atlanta for a three-game series that begins with this Friday's ball game at 7:15 p.m. EST. That would be a tough scenario in most Aprils. But this spring, taking a trip to Atlanta means that the Marlins could face their easiest opponent since the middle of March.

The Atlanta Braves are in trouble, having lost all seven games to begin the season. The Braves come into April 4's home opener after improving each day against the L.A. Dodgers, yet Atlanta still fell to another trademark sweep by the champions. Before that, the Braves scored a total of seven combined runs in four straight losses to the San Diego Padres. "The beginning of this season has been a legitimately historic exercise in futility," opines Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch in the Atlanta Braves blog Battery Power. "No team has ever made the playoffs after starting 0-7."

Vegas has put surprising one-to-two odds to win on the Atlanta Braves. MLB odds, as usual, are bound by the night's matchup of probable starting pitchers. This time, Atlanta's gamblers are happy about Spencer Schwellenbach's second start of the season against the Miami Marlins, following his solid 2025 debut in San Diego.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-110)

Braves -1.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Marlins +200

Braves -245

Total

Over 7.5 (-108)

Under 7.5 (-111)

*The above data was collected on April 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Betting Trends

The total has gone over in eight of the Marlins' last 12 games.

The Marlins are 3-8 in their last 11 games against Atlanta.

Atlanta is 0-9 in the last nine games.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Relief pitcher Jesus Tinoco is on the 15-day IL with a left lower back strain.

Atlanta Braves

Starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez is on the 15-day IL with inflammation in the right shoulder.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Predictions and Picks

Sin City's forecast may overlook Miami's tough trek to 4- 3 compared to Atlanta's 0-7 record against a Braves slate that began with some winnable games. The Marlins snapped a long losing streak against the Pirates in March, following a preseason in which Miami played spring training dates against both of New York's teams. After this week's slugfest with the Mets, a series of ball games against the ailing Braves could make the Marlins feel like weights have been taken off their bats.

Could the start from Schwellenbach spark the Braves to a better outing? Maybe. Remember, though, that this isn't the time of year to anticipate seven-inning days from any pitcher. If Atlanta leads after five innings, the Braves will stick to their bullpen plans, and the Miami-Atlanta series will come down to factors that aren't related to who started each game on the mound.