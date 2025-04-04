RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 23: Thomas Haugh #10 of the Florida Gators looks on in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Lenovo Center on March 23, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Here are some Final Four final thoughts. First of all a lot of people in Florida are rooting for the Florida Gators as they play the Auburn Tigers. A lot of people, accept Florida State and Miami people. The Gators have been red hot all year. But Auburn has been the top ranked team most of the season as Bruce Pearl has had his team locked in. One player to watch is their best player Johni Broome. He averages 19 points per game but he took a spill in the Elite 8 vs Michigan State and suffered two injuries on one play. He dislocated his elbow and rolled his ankle. Late this week he said he feels fine.

More Final Four Final thoughts. In the late game Saturday, Houston takes on Duke. Kelvin Sampson's Cougars seem to be knocking on the door every year. And their defense is top notch. Job number one will be to stop Blue Devil super star Cooper Flagg. Flag is just 18 years old and should technically still be in high school. Yet he will be the number one pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. I expect a good defensive battle in this game.

FINAL FOUR FINAL THOUGHTS

More Final Four thoughts. Let's not forget the ladies! Their Final Four begins Friday night with the Texas Longhorns facing the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. And the Connecticut Huskies are led by Paige Bueckers who will be the top pick in the WNBA Draft. They will face the UCLA Bruins who are playing in their first ever Final Four and are led by Lauren Betts.