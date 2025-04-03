Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards: Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN ANTONIO, TX – APRIL 01: Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Frost Bank Center on April 01, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The Orlando Magic are in good shape for a team that's four games below the .500 mark. Orlando visits the Washington Wizards for a key game at 7:10 p.m. ET tonight, as fans hope Washington's lousy form helps the Magic in their quest for the postseason.

Orlando's squad picked the right time for an uptick. The Magic are chasing the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference's sixth and final automatic NBA playoff bid, just as the Bucks find out that PG Damian Lillard could be done for the year. If Milwaukee holds serve against Philadelphia in spite of the Bucks' injuries, the Orlando Magic can still ensure themselves of the NBA Play-In's most advantageous seed at #7 overall in the conference. Orlando's Franz Wagner is rivaling Steph Curry and LeBron James in PPG this season.

The Magic have mauled the Washington Wizards in 2024-25, winning every matchup by double digits. That trend is reflected in the betting odds for tonight's tipoff. Sportsbooks have given Orlando the steepest odds to win of all NBA picks on the evening.

Spread

Magic -14 (-111)

Wizards +14 (-108)

Moneyline

Magic -962

Wizards +633

Total

Over 214.5(-110)

Under 214.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards Betting Trends

The Orlando Magic are 9-0 in their last nine games versus Washington.

Orlando is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.

Orlando is 6-0 ATS in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone over in 10 of Orlando's last 11 games in Washington.

The total has gone over in eight of Washington's last 12 games.

Washington has gone 2-8 ATS in the last 10 games.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards Injury Reports

Washington Wizards

Shooting guard Khris Middleton is day-to-day with right knee soreness.

Small forward Anthony Gill is day-to-day with a left hip strain.

Point guard Marcus Smart is day-to-day with a right index finger injury.

Small forward Kyshawn George is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain.

Orlando Magic

None

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards Predictions and Picks

Washington has had bright spots lately. The Wizards upset the Sacramento Kings this week, 116-111. Jordan Poole set a Wizards single-season record for three-pointers at the age of 25. "Rain, snow, sleet, sunshine; good game or bad game, (Jordan) is in there (practicing his shooting) every day," Wizards coach Brian Keefe tells NBA.com. "It's really impressive."

It doesn't make Orlando's stats against Washington less impressive. The Magic are in a comfort zone in Capital One Arena, and it goes beyond an active nine-game win streak versus the Wizards. In Orlando's last visit on March 21, the Magic shot better than 50% from the field outside of trash time, beat the Wizards 55-41 in rebounds, and led 102-71 at the end of the third quarter. Wagner scored 21 points in just 24 minutes on the court.