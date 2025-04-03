Mighty Mussels Add Top Draft Pick Hill, Welcome New Manager for 2025 Season

Fort Myers kicks off a fresh start in 2025 as second-round draft pick Dasan Hill joins the team under new manager Seth Feldman's leadership.

The 6'5" pitcher brings serious heat with a fastball hitting 98 mph. The young lefty, ranked tenth among Minnesota Twins prospects, keeps batters guessing with a nasty mix of fastballs, curves, and changeups.

Taking over the team, Feldman steps up after Brian Meyer moved to High-A Cedar Rapids. His experience coaching in the Twins' system has him well-prepared for this role.

The team had a strong showing last year with a 35-25 record, landing second in their division. While 13 players are coming back, fresh faces join to strengthen the roster.

Among those returning, Yasser Mercedes is back after dominating the Florida Complex League. Since joining as a top international signing in 2022, the outfielder has been turning scouts' heads.

Keep an eye on Dameury Pena, who's stepping up to full-season baseball. The skilled infielder, picked up during the 2023 international signing period, shows smooth defense all around the infield.

Poncho Ruiz handles catching duties. Kevin Maitan holds down the infield while Byron Chourio covers the outfield. This blend of veterans and young talent promises an exciting season ahead.