Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to shatter their four-game losing streak when they take on the Miami Heat in the Kaseya Center. It is a crucial game for both teams as they look to secure postseason positioning before the season comes to a close.
It has been nearly two weeks since the Grizzlies tasted victory. The losing streak dropped Memphis all the way to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, a position that is only a half-game in front of the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers and a half-game behind the fifth-seeded Golden State Warriors. Needless to say, it is imperative that the Grizzlies get back in the win column as soon as possible to avoid an even bigger slide in the standings.
Things are not quite as dire in Miami, thanks to a crucial six-game winning streak that came at the perfect time. Prior to that winning streak, the Heat had lost ten straight games, a downturn that threatened to remove them from the playoffs altogether. They remain one game ahead of the Chicago Bulls for the ninth seed, a position that head coach Erik Spoelstra would love to improve here.
Spread
- Grizzlies -4.5 (-110)
- Heat +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies -189
- Heat +158
Totals
- OVER 227 (-109)
- UNDER 227 (-111)
*The above data was collected on April 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Grizzlies vs Heat Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies are 17-10-1 ATS against Eastern Conference opponents.
- Memphis is 27-22 ATS as favorites.
- The Grizzlies are 5-10 ATS when they have a rest advantage over their opponents.
- The Heat are 8-6 ATS as home underdogs.
- The Heat are 20-17 ATS when playing at the Kaseya Center.
- The OVER is 22-17 in Heat home games.
Grizzlies vs Heat Injury Reports
Memphis Grizzlies
- Vince Williams Jr., SF - Out
Miami Heat
- Duncan Robinson, SG - Out
- Andrew Wiggins, SF - Out
- Kevin Love, C - Out
- Nikola Jovic, C - Out
Grizzlies vs Heat Predictions and Picks
Lukas Kowicki of Basketball Sphere writes, "The Memphis Grizzlies are at a stage in the season where they cannot afford losing streaks like this. They are facing an opponent with less individual and team quality, so it is expected that they will impose their rhythm. It is clear that they will try to push the pace and force the Miami Heat into fewer half-court possessions. Based on that, our prediction is that this game will feature a total of over 226 points."
While the Grizzlies are one of the best transition teams in the NBA, the over is not the best play here. Miami's win streak has been marked by victories over mediocre competition, excluding their drubbing of the Boston Celtics last time out. They will run into a Memphis team that has its back against the wall while missing two starters in Robinson and Wiggins. It does not help that the Heat are on the second leg of a back-to-back, either. The recent win streak has been fun, but Memphis should handle this game with relative ease to reestablish themselves in the Western Conference rat race.