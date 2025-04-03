Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 of the Miami Heat shoots a lay up against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to shatter their four-game losing streak when they take on the Miami Heat in the Kaseya Center. It is a crucial game for both teams as they look to secure postseason positioning before the season comes to a close.

It has been nearly two weeks since the Grizzlies tasted victory. The losing streak dropped Memphis all the way to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, a position that is only a half-game in front of the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers and a half-game behind the fifth-seeded Golden State Warriors. Needless to say, it is imperative that the Grizzlies get back in the win column as soon as possible to avoid an even bigger slide in the standings.

Things are not quite as dire in Miami, thanks to a crucial six-game winning streak that came at the perfect time. Prior to that winning streak, the Heat had lost ten straight games, a downturn that threatened to remove them from the playoffs altogether. They remain one game ahead of the Chicago Bulls for the ninth seed, a position that head coach Erik Spoelstra would love to improve here.

Spread

Grizzlies -4.5 (-110)

Heat +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Grizzlies -189

Heat +158

Totals

OVER 227 (-109)

UNDER 227 (-111)

Grizzlies vs Heat Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 17-10-1 ATS against Eastern Conference opponents.

Memphis is 27-22 ATS as favorites.

The Grizzlies are 5-10 ATS when they have a rest advantage over their opponents.

The Heat are 8-6 ATS as home underdogs.

The Heat are 20-17 ATS when playing at the Kaseya Center.

The OVER is 22-17 in Heat home games.

Grizzlies vs Heat Injury Reports

Memphis Grizzlies

Vince Williams Jr., SF - Out

Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson, SG - Out

Andrew Wiggins, SF - Out

Kevin Love, C - Out

Nikola Jovic, C - Out

Grizzlies vs Heat Predictions and Picks

Lukas Kowicki of Basketball Sphere writes, "The Memphis Grizzlies are at a stage in the season where they cannot afford losing streaks like this. They are facing an opponent with less individual and team quality, so it is expected that they will impose their rhythm. It is clear that they will try to push the pace and force the Miami Heat into fewer half-court possessions. Based on that, our prediction is that this game will feature a total of over 226 points."