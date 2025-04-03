Lightning vs Senators Odds, Spreads, and Total

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 4: Ryan McDonagh #27 of the Tampa Bay Lightning tangles with Claude Giroux #28 of the Ottawa Senators during the third period at the Amalie Arena on February 4, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to extend their winning streak to five games.

Tampa Bay is 44-25-5 and sits second in the Atlantic Division, just three points behind first-place Toronto with eight games remaining. The Lightning are playing well on both sides of the puck, with their defense allowing one goal or fewer in three of their last four games.

Ottawa is 39-29-6 and holds the first wild card spot while sitting fourth in the Atlantic Division. The Senators have lost two games in a row and have recently been involved in several low-scoring, one-goal games. They will look to get their offense back on track.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+186)

Senators +1.5 (-227)

Moneyline

Lightning -136

Senators +115

Total

OVER 6 (-105)

UNDER 6 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Senators Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tampa Bay's last 6 games.

Tampa Bay is 3-6 SU in their last 9 games against Ottawa.

Tampa Bay is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Ottawa's last 6 games.

Ottawa is 10-4 SU in their last 14 games at home.

Ottawa is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay.

Lightning vs Senators Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

None

Ottawa Senators

Nick Cousins, C - Injured Reserve

Brady Tkachuk, LW - Day-to-day

Lightning vs Senators Predictions and Picks

The Lightning take on the Senators in this Atlantic Division matchup. Tampa Bay is 7-2-1 in its last ten games and has been making these wins look easy. The Lightning have balanced both high- and low-scoring games with consistent offensive production overall. They rank second in goals scored and are among the top five in special teams play.

In their last game, Tampa Bay defeated the New York Islanders 4-1, scoring in every period. Jake Guentzel was the first star with one goal and one assist. The Islanders outshot Tampa 29-24 and outhit them 25-14, but the Lightning excelled in blocking shots and went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Tampa will aim to keep its offensive consistency rolling.

The Senators are 5-4-1 in their last ten games with a -1 goal differential. While Ottawa is likely to finish in the fi rst wild-card spo t, they still want to build some consistent, positive play. Their remaining schedule includes a mix of playoff-bound teams and below-average opponents. Ottawa's scoring and special teams play range from average to slightly below average.

In their last game, the Senators lost 5-2 at home to the Sabres. Buffalo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and extended it to 3-0 in the second. It was a frustrating game for Ottawa, as they outshot Buffalo 35-22 and outhit them 25-13 while also dominating in faceoffs. However, the Senators went 0-for-4 on the power play and will need to capitalize on their quality chances moving forward.

Best Bet: Over