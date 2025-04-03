ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

2025 NFL Draft is Shaping Up!

Craig Shemon
2025 NFL Draft

A helmet with the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit logo at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up. How so? We are beginning to get a clearer picture of what will take place at the front end of the draft which is in 3 weeks. First and foremost the Tennessee Titans will take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick of the draft. Most experts seem to believe he is the best quarterback in the draft and that Shedeur Sanders is closer to the middle of the pack with the other quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe.

Where things get interesting is Cleveland ALWAYS needs a quarterback, especially after the Deshaun Watson debacle but they have the second pick in the draft. Normally you can bet on getting a good quarterback prospect with the second pick. But most experts dont grade Sanders high enough to take with a top two pick. In fact, most feel that both Ward and Sanders would not have been one of the top six quarterbacks taken in last year's draft. That's a big drop off.

2025 NFL DRAFT SHAPING UP!

The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up. Many are feel that the Browns will take Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter with their number two pick and line him up with Myles Garrett who just got a raise to the tune of $40 million dollars a year.

The Giants pick third and hey needed a quarterback. But, again, it seems they felt taking Sanders here would not be a good value. So they signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. It is believed they will take Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter who can play corner or wide reciever.

Things start to get interesting at number 4, where the Patriots own that pick. Historically they love tight ends and Ty Warren out of Penn State is the best one coming out of college. The Jaguars own the fifth pick and they need a defensive tackle. Enter Mason Graham out of Michigan! The Raiders sit at 6 and new head coach Pete Carroll loves running backs! Remember Marshawn Lynch in Seattle? How about Boise State's Ashton Jeanty? Or do they pull the trigger in Sanders at quarterback?

The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up! After the Raiders things start to get cloudy but we have three weeks to figure it out. For more NFL and NFL Draft talk tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

NFL Draft
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Banning the Tush Push
NFLBanning the Tush Push is Closer to RealityCraig Shemon
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown with the Tush Push play against the New York Giants
NFLNFL Delays Vote on Banning Tush Push as Safety Worries ContinueDiana Beasley
Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium
NFLMiami Dolphins WR Hill Drops Mysterious Social Media Hints About Trade TalkDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect