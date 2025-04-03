The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up. How so? We are beginning to get a clearer picture of what will take place at the front end of the draft which is in 3 weeks. First and foremost the Tennessee Titans will take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick of the draft. Most experts seem to believe he is the best quarterback in the draft and that Shedeur Sanders is closer to the middle of the pack with the other quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe.

Where things get interesting is Cleveland ALWAYS needs a quarterback, especially after the Deshaun Watson debacle but they have the second pick in the draft. Normally you can bet on getting a good quarterback prospect with the second pick. But most experts dont grade Sanders high enough to take with a top two pick. In fact, most feel that both Ward and Sanders would not have been one of the top six quarterbacks taken in last year's draft. That's a big drop off.

Many are feel that the Browns will take Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter with their number two pick and line him up with Myles Garrett who just got a raise to the tune of $40 million dollars a year.

The Giants pick third and hey needed a quarterback. But, again, it seems they felt taking Sanders here would not be a good value. So they signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. It is believed they will take Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter who can play corner or wide reciever.

Things start to get interesting at number 4, where the Patriots own that pick. Historically they love tight ends and Ty Warren out of Penn State is the best one coming out of college. The Jaguars own the fifth pick and they need a defensive tackle. Enter Mason Graham out of Michigan! The Raiders sit at 6 and new head coach Pete Carroll loves running backs! Remember Marshawn Lynch in Seattle? How about Boise State's Ashton Jeanty? Or do they pull the trigger in Sanders at quarterback?