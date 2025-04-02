Rays Cancel $1.3B Stadium Deal, Citing Hurricane Damage and Rising Costs

"The city intends to honor our current commitment to repair Tropicana Field in accordance with the current use agreement," said Mayor Ken Welch in a statement to St. Pete Rising. "As for the future of baseball in our city — if in the coming months a new owner, who demonstrates a commitment to honoring their agreements and our community priorities, emerges — we will consider a partnership to keep baseball in St. Pete. But we will not put our city's progress on hold as we await a collaborative and community-focused baseball partner."