Pittsburgh Pirates vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Pittsburgh Pirates will continue their trip down South with a second matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. The first meeting between these teams ended in dominant fashion for the home team, as the Tampa Bay offense put up a whopping seven runs to jump ahead to a one-game lead in the series. The pitching staff deserves a shoutout as well for holding the Pittsburgh lineup scoreless in the process.

Luckily for Pittsburgh fans, their starter has a good chance of single-handedly drawing the series even and earning the Pirates their second win of the season. Sophomore phenom Paul Skenes is set to take the mound for his second start of the young campaign, a follow-up to a solid, if unspectacular, season-opening performance.

Opposing Skenes is a pitcher of nearly equal caliber. Ryan Pepiot put together an excellent 2024 campaign and immediately followed it with one of the best outings from any pitcher in this young 2025 season. The righty pitched six innings of one-run ball against the Colorado Rockies, striking out eight en route to a Tampa Bay victory. He will need a performance of a similar caliber to keep pace with Skenes here.

Spread

Pirates -1.5 (+147)

Rays +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline

Pirates -120

Rays +100

Totals

Over 7 (-110)

7 (-110) Under 7 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pirates vs Rays Betting Trends

The Pirates are 1-5 ATS in the season.

The Pirates are 0-3 ATS as favorites.

The over has hit in three of four games the Pirates have played as favorites.

The Rays are 3-2 ATS in the season.

The Rays are 3-1 ATS in games they play without rest.

The under has cashed in four of five Rays games this season.

Pirates vs Rays Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz, 1B — Out.

Nick Gonzales, 2B — Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — Out.

Josh Lowe, RF — Out.

Richie Palacios, OF — Out.

Alex Faedo, RP — Out.

Pirates vs Rays Predictions and Picks

David Anicetti of Picks and Parlays writes, "The play here is under. The under has cashed in the 13th of Pittsburgh's last 20 and 16 of Tampa Bay's last. Pittsburgh is 2-3 on the over/under this season, while Tampa Bay is 1-3 on the over/under. Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes threw 5.1 innings on Opening Day, allowing two runs on three hits, while Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot pitched well in his season opener, allowing two runs on six hits across six innings. Final score prediction, Tampa Bay Rays win but our best play is under."