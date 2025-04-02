Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds, Spreads, and Total

SUNRISE, FL – NOVEMBER 27: Simon Benoit #2 of the Toronto Maple Leafs defends against Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers in front of goaltender Anthony Stolarz #41 during second period action at the Amerant Bank Arena on November 27, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers look to bounce back after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Florida is 44-26-4 and sits third in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have dropped two games in a row and are just two points behind first place. The offense has struggled, scoring two goals or fewer in three straight games, and three of their last four contests have gone to overtime or a shootout.

Toronto is 45-25-4 and holds the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have won two straight, with their defense showing improvement. While their scoring has been inconsistent, when the goals come, they come in bunches. Toronto will look to create more separation from the Panthers in the division race.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-250)

Maple Leafs -1.5 (+203)

Moneyline

Panthers +104

Maple Leafs -124

Total

OVER 5.5 (-120)

UNDER 5.5 (-100)

*The above data was collected on April 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Florida is 6-4 as an Underdog.

Florida is 16-20 ATS on the road.

Florida is 18-18 O/U on the road.

Toronto is 31-20-3 as the favorite.

Toronto is 20-17 ATS at home.

Toronto is 13-22-2 O/U at home.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Out

Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Injured Reserve

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jani Hakanpaa, D - Injured Reserve

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

The Panthers face the Maple Leafs in this Atlantic Division showdown. Florida is 4-5-1 in its last ten games and looking to break out of a win-loss pattern. Recently, they've been in close, low-scoring games and need to find ways to step up in clutch moments. The Panthers rank slightly above average in special teams, goals scored, and goals against.

In their overtime loss to the Canadiens, Florida led 2-1 and was just 10 seconds away from victory before surrendering a late goal. The Panthers outshot Montreal 27-21 and outhit them 17-11, with their penalty kill going a perfect 3-for-3. Florida should have secured the full two points and will carry that frustration into their matchup with Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are 6-3-1 in their last ten games and hold a goal differential of +23. In today's NHL, reaching three goals often decides the game, and Toronto has been doing just that. Their defense has allowed two goals or fewer in three of the last four games. The Maple Leafs rank fifth on the power play and eighth in scoring.

In their last game, Toronto defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. The Maple Leafs scored in every period, blew a two-goal lead, and netted the game-winner midway through the third. Despite being outshot 31-23, Toronto outhit Anaheim 20-5, blocked shots effectively, and went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Best Bet: Toronto Moneyline