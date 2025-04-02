Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 14: Davion Mitchell #45 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at Kaseya Center on March 14, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat are in midst of a winning streak, but they've had it easy in the schedule department. Magic City's fourth and fifth wins in a row have come via trash-time fourth quarters against the ailing Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards. That pattern will change at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time tonight, when the Heat visit the Boston Celtics for a marquee NBA showdown.

The Boston Celtics are Wednesday night's sportsbook favorites at TD Garden, having put together an even longer hot streak than the Heat despite a tougher spring schedule. Jayson Tatum is leading the NBA in treys per contest. Boston's highly-rated defending continues to limit opposing stars like Ja Morant, whose Memphis Grizzlies fell 117-103 in Boston's ninth win in a row on Saturday.

Boston is glad to welcome the 56-19 Celtics home for a potential 10th straight win. But the Celtics haven't needed home-court advantage for much of their nine-game winning streak. The only thing that could hold Boston's odds-to-win back is that Miami badly needs more victories to improve its playoff status.

Spread

Heat +11 (-110)

Celtics -11 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat +423

Celtics -571

Total

Over 213.5 (-110)

Under 213.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends

The Boston Celtics are 9-0 in the last nine games.

Boston has gone 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

Miami is 5-0 straight-up and ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone under in 11 of the Heat's last 16 games.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Forward Kevin Love is day-to-day for personal reasons.

Small forward Andrew Wiggins is day-to-day with tendinopathy in the right hamstring.

Forward Duncan Robinson is day-to-day with lower back pain.

Boston Celtics

Small forward Jaylen Brown is day-to-day with a knee strain.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Picks & Predictions

Hometown hype for Miami's latest win streak can be best described as cautious. Beat writers are quick to point out that last week's Heat schedule was just a tune-up for tougher opponents like the Boston Celtics.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel writes, "With all that has gone right during this resurrecting winning streak, there also is the reality of the five-game winning run being built with Charlotte, Philadelphia and Washington as part of that scheduling ... (the Heat are) no longer able to seize upon the chum in lottery waters." Notably, the same Sun-Sentinel article quotes Coach Spo repeating his theme of "good habits" for Miami's improved game, stealing a trope from NHL coaches in doing so.