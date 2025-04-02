ContestsEvents
Ho-Sang Back With Florida Everblades, Looking for Fourth Kelly Cup Win

Rebecca Allen
Enlai Zheng #77 of Team China and Josh Ho-Sang #96 of Team Canada challenge for the puck during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A match
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

After being a free agent, Josh Ho-Sang has come back to the Florida Everblades for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

"It was nice to get the call," said Ho-Sang, Everblades forward, to Wink News. "It was nice to be wanted back at a place that I played. That was a big deal for me because that always hasn't been the case."

Ho-Sang first joined the Everblades in March 2024, making a notable impact by scoring two goals and adding 13 assists in 11 games. This hot streak helped the Everblades lock up the Eastern Conference's first playoff spot.

On March 28, 2025, Ho-Sang hit the ice again against Toledo. While they lost a close one 1-0, it was his first game since helping win the Kelly Cup last season. In 22 playoff games, he led all players with 17 assists and 18 points.

Before joining the Everglades, Ho-Sang last played in the NHL in the 2018-19 season. He's also played in short runs in Sweden and the KHL, playing a combined 10 games in those leagues during the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons. He returned to the AHL with the Toronto Marlies in the 2021-22 season, scoring 35 points in 47 games. He also played for Team Canada in the 2022 Olympics.

As they prepare to head into the playoffs this year, head coach Brad Ralph has highlighted the need for the team to improve their offensive rhythm.

