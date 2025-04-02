ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Gators Make Sixth Final Four Trip, Join Elite Company in Modern Era

Rebecca Allen
ead coach Todd Golden of the Florida Gators celebrates with his team after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 84-79
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Florida Gators made their way into their sixth Final Four, landing them among college basketball's most successful programs at No. 12 all-time appearances.

Since 2000, they've reached six Final Fours and won two national championships in 2006 and 2007. Their success puts them ahead of traditional powerhouses UCLA and Indiana in championships this century — only UConn, Duke, and North Carolina have won more titles. 

In 1987, the program gained national attention with their first NCAA appearance. Seven years later, the team had its first Final Four appearance. Florida's made Final Four appearances consistently — roughly one every five years, earning its place alongside elite programs like Kansas and Kentucky. 

Florida's tournament success continues to grow, adding to their impressive 52-22 postseason record.

Final FourFlorida GatorsMarch Madness
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
The UConn Huskies celebrate after defeating the USC Trojans 78-64 in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
NCAAUConn Makes NCAA Record 24th Final Four After Beating USC 78-64Diana Beasley
Head coach Todd Golden of the Florida Gators lifts the West Regional Championship trophy after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders
NCAATop Seeds Make History: All No. 1 Teams Advance to NCAA Final Four in San AntonioDiana Beasley
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 23: Koby Brea #4 of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Fiserv Forum on March 23, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
NCAANCAA Sweet 16: Kentucky vs. Tennessee Odds, Spreads, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect