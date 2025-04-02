Florida Gators Make Sixth Final Four Trip, Join Elite Company in Modern Era

The Florida Gators made their way into their sixth Final Four, landing them among college basketball's most successful programs at No. 12 all-time appearances.

Since 2000, they've reached six Final Fours and won two national championships in 2006 and 2007. Their success puts them ahead of traditional powerhouses UCLA and Indiana in championships this century — only UConn, Duke, and North Carolina have won more titles.

In 1987, the program gained national attention with their first NCAA appearance. Seven years later, the team had its first Final Four appearance. Florida's made Final Four appearances consistently — roughly one every five years, earning its place alongside elite programs like Kansas and Kentucky.