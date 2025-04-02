GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Banning the Tush Push is closer to reality than many thought. The Tush Push has been perfected by the world champion Philadelphia Eagles who use it on short down and distance situations or on goal line calls. It occurs when quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has the strongest legs in the NFL, takes the snap for a quarterback sneak and a couple of teammates line up behind him and push him forward.

For plays requiring two yards or less it is almost always successful for a first down or touchdown. Defenses across the NFL cannot stop it. Some teams want the NFL to ban the play altogether. They claim banning the play will enhance player safety, although there is no statistical evidence the play increases the risk of injury.

There are those who say banning the Tush Push should occur because it is more of a Rugby play than a football play. The Green Bay Packers were the lone team to suggest the Competition Committee ban the play.

BANNING THE TUSH PUSH?

However, in a preliminary vote, a surprisingly high 16 teams voted to ban the play. A rule change would require 24 votes. Teams decided to table an official vote until the May owner’s meetings. Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league needs to consider banning the Tush Push. His opinion may sway additional teams to vote to do away with the play.

Here’s another idea for banning the Tush Push: How about stopping the play on the football field with good defense? Or, how about asking defenses to do a better job on third down so teams like the Eagles are in 4th and long instead of 4th and short? That might stop it!