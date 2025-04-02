ContestsEvents
Banning the Tush Push is Closer to Reality!

Craig Shemon
Banning the Tush Push

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Banning the Tush Push is closer to reality than many thought.  The Tush Push has been perfected by the world champion Philadelphia Eagles who use it on short down and distance situations or on goal line calls.  It occurs when quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has the strongest legs in the NFL, takes the snap for a quarterback sneak and a couple of teammates line up behind him and push him forward.

For plays requiring two yards or less it is almost always successful for a first down or touchdown.  Defenses across the NFL cannot stop it.  Some teams want the NFL to ban the play altogether.  They claim banning the play will enhance player safety, although there is no statistical evidence the play increases the risk of injury. 

There are those who say banning the Tush Push should occur because it is more of a Rugby play than a football play. The Green Bay Packers were the lone team to suggest the Competition Committee ban the play.

BANNING THE TUSH PUSH?

However, in a preliminary vote, a surprisingly high 16 teams voted to ban the play.  A rule change would require 24 votes.  Teams decided to table an official vote until the May owner’s meetings.  Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league needs to consider banning the Tush Push. His opinion may sway additional teams to vote to do away with the play.

Here’s another idea for banning the Tush Push:  How about stopping the play on the football field with good defense?  Or, how about asking defenses to do a better job on third down so teams like the Eagles are in 4th and long instead of 4th and short?  That might stop it!

For more NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Flordia.

Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
