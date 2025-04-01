This Day in Sports History: April 1

April is a significant month in sports, marked by the return of the MLB, NBA and NHL playoffs, NCAA basketball title games, the NFL draft, and the Masters Tournament. Historically, April 1 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. These are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports that occurred on April 1 include:

1930: American golfer Bobby Jones started his Grand Slam season by winning the Southeastern Open by 13 strokes over Horton Smith.

American golfer Bobby Jones started his Grand Slam season by winning the Southeastern Open by 13 strokes over Horton Smith. 1930: Chicago Cubs catcher Leo Hartnett broke the altitude record for a catch by gloving a baseball dropped from the Goodyear blimp 800 feet over Los Angeles, California.

Chicago Cubs catcher Leo Hartnett broke the altitude record for a catch by gloving a baseball dropped from the Goodyear blimp 800 feet over Los Angeles, California. 1938: World heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis knocked out Harry Thomas in the fifth round of their title bout in Chicago.

World heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis knocked out Harry Thomas in the fifth round of their title bout in Chicago. 1973: Boston Celtics captain John Havlicek scored a career-high 54 points in a 134-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the first game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Boston Celtics captain John Havlicek scored a career-high 54 points in a 134-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the first game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 2007: American super swimmer Michael Phelps smashed his world record in the 400-meter individual medley (4:06:22). It was his record seventh gold medal.

College Basketball Championships

April 1 has featured several upsets:

1985: In the 47th NCAA men's basketball tournament, Villanova won the championship title by defeating Georgetown, 66-64. The Wildcats were the lowest-seeded team (eighth) to win the tournament.

In the 47th NCAA men's basketball tournament, Villanova won the championship title by defeating Georgetown, 66-64. The Wildcats were the lowest-seeded team (eighth) to win the tournament. 1991: Duke beat Kansas 72-65 to take out the 53rd NCAA men's basketball championship. It was the Blue Devils' first title.

Duke beat Kansas 72-65 to take out the 53rd NCAA men's basketball championship. It was the Blue Devils' first title. 1996: Kentucky defeated Syracuse 76-67 in the title match of the 58th NCAA men's basketball tournament. It was the Wildcats' sixth national championship.

Kentucky defeated Syracuse 76-67 in the title match of the 58th NCAA men's basketball tournament. It was the Wildcats' sixth national championship. 2002: In the 64th NCAA men's basketball tournament, Maryland beat Indiana, 64-52. It was the Terrapins' first title in their first title game appearance.

Hockey History

These big names were featured on April 1:

1920: Jack Darragh scored a hat trick in the Ottawa Senators' (NHL) 6-1 victory over the Seattle Metropolitans (PCHA), securing a 3-2 series win and a Stanley Cup trophy.

Jack Darragh scored a hat trick in the Ottawa Senators' (NHL) 6-1 victory over the Seattle Metropolitans (PCHA), securing a 3-2 series win and a Stanley Cup trophy. 1954: Detroit Red Wings right winger Gordie Howe scored two goals and an assist, setting a Stanley Cup playoff record for the fastest goal from the start of a game, which was nine seconds.

Detroit Red Wings right winger Gordie Howe scored two goals and an assist, setting a Stanley Cup playoff record for the fastest goal from the start of a game, which was nine seconds. 1973: Boston Bruins center Phil Esposito won his third consecutive NHL scoring title with 130 points, comprising 55 goals and 75 assists, in the 78-game season.

Boston Bruins center Phil Esposito won his third consecutive NHL scoring title with 130 points, comprising 55 goals and 75 assists, in the 78-game season. 1978: The New York Islanders' right winger Mike Bossy became the first NHL rookie to score 50 goals in a single season.

The New York Islanders' right winger Mike Bossy became the first NHL rookie to score 50 goals in a single season. 1981: Edmonton Oilers center Wayne Gretzky has an assist (his 103rd) in the Oilers' 4-4 tie with the Colorado Rockies to break Bobby Orr's 10-year mark for most assists in a single NHL season.