This Day in Sports History: March 28

Sports in March are all about college basketball's March Madness, NBA and NHL teams battling to clinch playoff spots, and MLB spring training. March 28 has seen notable sporting moments and legendary achievements. Read on to discover some of them.

Looking back on these March 28 events, two names stand out: Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. Both are among the greatest basketball players of all time. Jordan's 69-point game was the highest-scoring performance of his career.

Chamberlain is famous for his dominance in the NBA. He was nicknamed "Wilt the Stilt" due to his towering height and holds 72 NBA records, including several regular-season records in scoring, rebounding, and durability; however, blocks were not counted during his career. He is best remembered as the only player to score 100 points in a single game, and he once grabbed 55 rebounds without fouling out.