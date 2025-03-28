NCAA Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Auburn Odds, Spreads, and Total

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 27: Miles Kelly #13 of the Auburn Tigers works out during a practice session ahead of the Sweet Sixteen in the South Regional of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at State Farm Arena on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Auburn has looked every bit the No. 1 seed through the first two rounds of March Madness, overpowering opponents with a fast-paced offense and stifling defense. Now, the Tigers take on a battle-tested Michigan squad hoping to pull off an upset in the Sweet 16. Tipoff is set for 9:39 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Michigan's road to the Sweet 16 has been anything but easy. The Wolverines (27-9) scraped by with a three-point win over UC San Diego and fought back from a double-digit deficit to topple Texas A&M.

Top-seeded Auburn (30-5) handled Alabama State and Creighton easily, averaging 82.5 points in their two tournament wins and winning by an average of 16 points. Forward Johni Broome leads the Tigers with 18.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while anchoring a defense that allows just 66.3 points per match.

The Wolverines leaned on their leading scorer Vladislav Goldin in Michigan's second-round win over Texas A&M, with the center posting 23 points and 12 rebounds. Michigan's defense tightened up late against the Aggies, holding Texas A&M to just nine points in the final seven minutes.

Spread

Michigan +8.5 (-106)

Auburn -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Michigan +329

Auburn -431

Total

Michigan 153.5 (-111)

Auburn 153.5 (-109)

*The above data was collected on March 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Michigan has covered the spread in their last five games and has won each time.

Auburn is 1-3 against the spread during the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

Auburn has covered the spread in 13 of 22 games when they've been favored by 8.5 points or more.

Michigan has won seven of nine games this season when they've been underdogs.

Auburn is 19-1 In games when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -441 or shorter.

The game total has gone OVER in 11 of Auburn's last 16 games.

Michigan vs. Auburn Injury Reports

Michigan

Sam Walters, F - Questionable (back)

Auburn

Dylan Cardwell, C - Questionable (knee)

Chris Moore, F - Questionable (ankle)

Chad Baker-Mazara, G - Questionable (hip)

Michigan vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

"Auburn isn't clicking on all cylinders but should enjoy a comfortable win over Michigan. Auburn star Johni Broome will have to earn everything against the Wolverines' pair of seven-footers, but the Tigers' guards, led by Tahaad Pettiford, outmatch Michigan's backcourt. The Wolverines average 13.9 turnovers per game, which could spell doom when pinned against a Tigers offense that takes care of the ball." — Grant Hughes, 247Sports

"The Wolverines have played well so far. They took care of UC San Diego (68-65) even though many analysts considered them a prime upset candidate. Texas A&M was favored in the second round, but the Aggies couldn't defend in the second half without fouling. But it will not be nearly as easy against Auburn. The Tigers are one of the top rebounding teams in the nation, can push the pace or hit from long range, and will not foul nearly as much as A&M did. Michigan may keep it close in the first half, but I expect Auburn to lead by 10 at the break. The Wolverines struggle from the three-point line, so once the lead widens and they are forced to start throwing up three-pointers, it will be game over." — Travis Puller, Deadspin