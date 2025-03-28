Duke Advances to Elite Eight with 100-93 Win Over Arizona Behind Flagg’s Dominant Performance

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg scored 30 points to lead the Blue Devils past Arizona 100-93 on Thursday night. The win sends Duke to the Elite Eight for the second straight year.

Flagg put up incredible numbers with 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks - something no Duke player had done in March Madness since assists became an official stat in 1984. The freshman's remarkable game left everyone watching in awe.

"It was one of the best tournament performances I've ever seen," said Duke coach Jon Scheyer to ESPN.

Down by 19 in the second half, the Blue Devils staged an amazing comeback. They shot incredibly well, hitting 60% from the field and an impressive 57.9% from beyond the arc. They've been passing the ball beautifully throughout the tournament - racking up 59 assists while committing just 18 turnovers in three games.

In his last college game, Arizona's Caleb Love went out with a bang, scoring 35 points without a single turnover. His perfect scoring night was the first time any player put up 35 turnover-free points against a top seed since Michael Finley did it in 1994.

"Duke showed consistency and improvement throughout the season," said Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd to ESPN.