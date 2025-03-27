Utah vs Lightning Odds, Spreads and Total

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 23: Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning waits for a faceoff in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Lightning 4-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Utah Hockey Club looks to bounce back after a 5-1 home loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Utah is 32-28-11 and sits sixth in the Central Division. The team is eight points out of a wild card spot with only 11 games left in the season. Lately, they have been playing slightly above-average hockey and will need strong performances on both sides of the puck against an elite Lightning team.

Tampa Bay is 41-25-5 and ranks third in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning are just two points out of the division lead and will undoubtedly push for the title and the second seed in the playoffs. Tampa is a high-scoring team at home and is coming off one of its best wins of the month.

Spread

Utah +1.5 (-153)

Lightning -1.5 (+127)

Moneyline

Utah +163

Lightning -196

Total

OVER 6 (-110)

UNDER 6 (-110)

*The above data was collected on March 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Utah vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Utah are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games on the road.

Utah are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Utah's last 5 games when playing as the underdog.

Tampa Bay are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tampa Bay's last 8 games against Utah.

Tampa Bay are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games at home.

Utah vs. Lightning Injury Reports

Utah Hockey Club

None

Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Cernak, D - Day-to-Day

Utah vs. Lightning Predictions and Picks

The Utah Hockey Club battles the Lightning in this Western vs. Eastern Conference matchup. Utah is 5-3-2 in its last ten games and recently faced Tampa Bay, winning 6-4 at home last week. However, the Hockey Club has been inconsistent on the road.

In their most recent loss to the Red Wings, Utah outshot Detroit 19-14 and dominated faceoffs, winning 35-21. However, the Red Wings capitalized on their limited scoring chances and were effective at blocking shots. Utah went 1-for-5 on the power play, so the special teams will need to bounce back and keep pace with Tampa's high-powered offense.

The Lightning are 5-4-1 in their last ten games and aim to carry their momentum through this short homestand. Recently, Tampa has had a mix of close wins and losses, along with some dominant blowout victories.

In their most recent 6-1 win over the Penguins, the Bolts set the tone early, scoring four goals in the first period. Tampa outshot Pittsburgh 27-15 but converted just one of four power-play opportunities. That's the Lightning offense, capable of scoring in bunches, with or without the help of special teams.

Best Bet: Tampa Bay Puckline