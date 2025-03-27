This Day in Sports History: March 27

March is a busy month for sports, with National Collegiate Athletic Association men's basketball teams facing off in March Madness, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League teams making their final pushes to clinch playoff spots, and Major League Baseball teams participating in spring training. March 27 has been a day to remember in sports history.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Notable moments in sports associated with March 27 include:

1871: In the first international rugby union match, Scotland beat England 1-0.

1942: Joe Louis knocked out Abe Simon in the sixth round and retained his heavyweight boxing title.

1962: The Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Jacques Plante won his sixth Vezina Trophy.

1971: With a 9-5 win over France, Wales clinched its 17th Five Nations Rugby Championship, sixth Grand Slam, and 12th Triple Crown.

1983: Larry Holmes beat Lucien Rodriguez in the 12th round to retain the World Boxing Council and "The Ring" heavyweight boxing titles.

College Basketball Championships

March 27 has witnessed several March Madness upsets:

1939: In the first NCAA Division I men's basketball championship game, Oregon beat Ohio State 46-33. Ohio State forward Jimmy Hull was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

1945: Oklahoma State beat New York University 49-45 in the seventh NCAA Division I men's basketball championship game. Oklahoma State center Bob Kurland won Most Outstanding Player.

1951: In the 13th NCAA Division I men's basketball championship game, Kentucky beat Kansas State 68-58. It was the Kentucky Wildcats' third national title.

1971: University of California, Los Angeles, beat Villanova 68-62 in the 33rd NCAA Division I men's basketball championship game. It was UCLA's fifth consecutive national title.

1978: In the 40th NCAA Division I men's basketball championship game, Kentucky beat Duke 94-88. It was the Kentucky Wildcats' fifth title, and forward Jack Givens scored 41 points.

Golf Majors

March 27 has been a day for some of the biggest achievements in golf, including:

1994: At the Nabisco Dinah Shore women's golf tournament, Donna Andrews won her only major title by finishing one stroke ahead of English runner-up Laura Davies. Andrews secured the victory with a birdie on the final hole, while Davies made a bogey.

1994: Australian Greg Norman set a scoring record of 264 (-24) at the Players Championship. Norman finished four strokes ahead of Fuzzy Zoeller.

2000: Hal Sutton won the Players Championship by finishing a stroke ahead of runner-up Tiger Woods.

2005: Annika Sorenstam of Sweden won the Kraft Nabisco Championship for the third time, finishing eight strokes ahead of American Rosie Jones.

On March 27, Kentucky and UCLA dominated in March Madness. UCLA ranks first all-time in national championships with 11 titles, while Kentucky ranks second with eight. However, Kentucky holds the record for the most college basketball victories with 2,422, while UCLA ranks fifth with 2,002.