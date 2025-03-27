Mavericks vs Magic Odds, Spreads and Total

The Dallas Mavericks look to bounce back after a 128-113 loss to the New York Knicks.
Dallas is 35-38 and currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for the final play-in tournament spot. Lately, the Mavericks have alternated between wins and losses while dealing with injuries to key players, including Anthony Davis. Their scoring has been solid, but the defense continues to struggle.
Orlando is also 35-38 and sits eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic are likely to finish in the seventh or eighth seed and secure a play-in tournament spot. They have won three straight games, including an impressive victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Spread
- Mavericks +7.5 (-112)
- Magic -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavericks +221
- Magic -274
Total
- OVER 218.5 (-112)
- UNDER 218.5 (-108)
*The above data was collected on March 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Mavericks vs. Magic Betting Trends
- Dallas is 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 9 of Dallas' last 9 games.
- Dallas is 3-10 SU in their last 13 games.
- Orlando is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 5 of Orlando's last 6 games.
- Orlando is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.
Mavericks vs. Magic Injury Reports
Dallas Mavericks
- Anthony Davis, PF - Day-to-Day, Left adductor strain
- PJ Washington, SF - Day-to-Day, Left ankle sprain
- Brandon Williams, PG - Day-to-Day, Low back tightness
Orlando Magic
- Cole Anthony, PG - Day-to-Day, Toe
- Jalen Suggs, SG - Out indefinitely, Knee
Mavericks vs. Magic Predictions and Picks
The Mavericks face the Magic in this Western vs. Eastern Conference matchup. Dallas is 3-7 in its last ten games, showing plenty of scoring but facing tough opponents. The Mavericks have relied on depth scoring and are hoping to get some key players back soon.
In their recent loss to the Knicks, Dallas kept things close in the first half but was outscored by 14 in the third quarter. The Mavericks shot an impressive 53% from the field, usually enough to win, but New York shot 59% and made four more three-pointers. Naji Marshall led Dallas with 38 points. The Mavericks need to tighten up their defense and limit turnovers.
The Magic are 6-4 in their last ten games and hold a 19-17 record at home. Recently, Orlando has played strong defense and defeated some of the league's top teams. They have been winning close games, which is crucial as the playoffs approach.
In their most recent game, Orlando defeated Charlotte 111-104. It was a tight first half, and although the Magic had a below-average third quarter, they stepped up in the fourth. The stats were fairly even for three-pointers and free throws. Orlando shot 45% from the field and took good care of the ball. Paolo Banchero led the team with 32 points. The Magic are finding ways to win and playing well on both ends of the floor.
Best Bet: Dallas +7
Both teams are competing for play-in tournament spots. The Mavericks continue to excel offensively but are struggling defensively and with depth scoring. The Magic have been playing solid basketball, though some of their recent wins have come against below-average teams, and they have also lacked depth scoring at times. Orlando should still have the edge in this matchup, but Dallas will keep it close with its strong field goal percentage and ability to get to the free-throw line.