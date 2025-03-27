Mavericks vs Magic Odds, Spreads and Total

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Caleb Houstan #2 of the Orlando Magic and Olivier-Maxence Prosper #8 of the Dallas Mavericks compete for a loose ball d2h at American Airlines Center on November 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks look to bounce back after a 128-113 loss to the New York Knicks.

Dallas is 35-38 and currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for the final play-in tournament spot. Lately, the Mavericks have alternated between wins and losses while dealing with injuries to key players, including Anthony Davis. Their scoring has been solid, but the defense continues to struggle.

Orlando is also 35-38 and sits eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic are likely to finish in the seventh or eighth seed and secure a play-in tournament spot. They have won three straight games, including an impressive victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Spread

Mavericks +7.5 (-112)

Magic -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Mavericks +221

Magic -274

Total

OVER 218.5 (-112)

UNDER 218.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on March 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mavericks vs. Magic Betting Trends

Dallas is 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Dallas' last 9 games.

Dallas is 3-10 SU in their last 13 games.

Orlando is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Orlando's last 6 games.

Orlando is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

Mavericks vs. Magic Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Davis, PF - Day-to-Day, Left adductor strain

PJ Washington, SF - Day-to-Day, Left ankle sprain

Brandon Williams, PG - Day-to-Day, Low back tightness

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony, PG - Day-to-Day, Toe

Jalen Suggs, SG - Out indefinitely, Knee

Mavericks vs. Magic Predictions and Picks

The Mavericks face the Magic in this Western vs. Eastern Conference matchup. Dallas is 3-7 in its last ten games, showing plenty of scoring but facing tough opponents. The Mavericks have relied on depth scoring and are hoping to get some key players back soon.

In their recent loss to the Knicks, Dallas kept things close in the first half but was outscored by 14 in the third quarter. The Mavericks shot an impressive 53% from the field, usually enough to win, but New York shot 59% and made four more three-pointers. Naji Marshall led Dallas with 38 points. The Mavericks need to tighten up their defense and limit turnovers.

The Magic are 6-4 in their last ten games and hold a 19-17 record at home. Recently, Orlando has played strong defense and defeated some of the league's top teams. They have been winning close games, which is crucial as the playoffs approach.

In their most recent game, Orlando defeated Charlotte 111-104. It was a tight first half, and although the Magic had a below-average third quarter, they stepped up in the fourth. The stats were fairly even for three-pointers and free throws. Orlando shot 45% from the field and took good care of the ball. Paolo Banchero led the team with 32 points. The Magic are finding ways to win and playing well on both ends of the floor.

Best Bet: Dallas +7