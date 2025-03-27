LeBron James Opens Up As Lakers Win

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron James Opens Up! The Lakers only play the Pacers in Indianapolis once a season and superstar LeBron James took the opportunity to speak with ESPN's Pat McAfee who is based in Indy before beating the Pacers with a last second tip in. (By the way it was weird how Vegas got that game exactly right with Lakers -1. And the Lakers won by 1 at the buzzer, but I digress).

James talked about a lot of topics including his relationships with Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant. He talked about knowing when to retire. And James discussed his sons and his recent run in with another ESPN host, Stephen A. Smith.

James James Opens Up: He said his relationship with MJ is in a good place and it could get better once his career is over. Jordan is the player that James has been compared to the most during his career. He also said there was respectful competitive tension between Kobe and himself. But once Kobe retired and James became a Laker the relationship became great. Speaking of retiring, James said he will know when it's time. Until then, he keeps producing at a high level.

He also had a lot to say about his court side dust up with Stephen A. Smith three weeks ago where he told the loud mouth firehose to stop with the personal attacks on his son and team mate Bronny James. He criticized Smith for blabbing about their conversation the next day on TV. He called it a "Taylor Swift tour run." James says Smith still does not get the point of this confrontation and accuses Smith of soaking in all the attention he is getting from the confrontation.