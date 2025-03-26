Heat Demolish Warriors 112-86 in Butler’s First Game Back

Miami dominated Golden State 112-86 at FTX Arena Thursday night. The game marked Jimmy Butler's comeback since the trade, where he put up 11 points against his old team.

The Miami fans gave mixed reactions when Butler, now playing for Golden State after a February trade, stepped onto the court. He had a quiet night - grabbing just 6 rebounds and dishing out 2 assists against the team he previously captained.

"I got a lot of love in the city for the fan base here... Very appreciative of those times, to help me become the player that I am," said Butler to ESPN.

Without Stephen Curry, the Warriors lost their second game in a row. Steve Kerr noted: "It was typical Miami, and I think the main part of Jimmy's return is that the Heat were ready."

The Warriors hold sixth place in the West, just barely leading the Clippers by half a game. They're expecting Curry back Friday.

After getting Butler, Golden State locked him in with a huge $111 million contract for two years. His time in Miami ended with drama, suspensions, and broken down contract talks.

From 2019 to 2024, Butler put up impressive numbers in Miami: 23 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. He landed three All-Star selections and led two trips to the NBA Finals.

Golden State brought Butler in to boost their lineup, but team chemistry remains shaky. Recent losses suggest they're still working out the kinks between veteran players and newcomers.