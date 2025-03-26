Bucks’ Guard Lillard Out with Blood Clot, No Clear Timeline for Return

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is dealing with a blood clot in his right calf, leaving his return to the court up in the air as doctors keep an eye on his condition.

Doctors have put him on blood thinners, and the Bucks will check on his progress every week.

"It's unfortunate that something outside of my control would arise. Together with the Bucks' medical team, our focus is on safeguarding my health and well-being. While my passion for basketball is immense, my priority is to be there for my children and family," said Lillard to NBC Sports.

What began as a muscle strain took a serious turn when he felt unusual pain. He's now sat out three games in a row.

He's been a key player this season. Playing in 73 games - his most since 2018-19 - he's averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.

GM Jon Horst made the team's position clear: "Damian's health is our top priority. We will support him as he navigates through this weekly regimen of strict criteria to ensure it is safe for him to return to play."

This condition is similar to what Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama faced this year, when he dealt with blood clots in his shoulder.