ContestsEvents

Bucks’ Guard Lillard Out with Blood Clot, No Clear Timeline for Return

Diana Beasley
Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts untucking his jersey after the Golden State Warriors
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is dealing with a blood clot in his right calf, leaving his return to the court up in the air as doctors keep an eye on his condition.

Doctors have put him on blood thinners, and the Bucks will check on his progress every week.

"It's unfortunate that something outside of my control would arise. Together with the Bucks' medical team, our focus is on safeguarding my health and well-being. While my passion for basketball is immense, my priority is to be there for my children and family," said Lillard to NBC Sports.

What began as a muscle strain took a serious turn when he felt unusual pain. He's now sat out three games in a row.

He's been a key player this season. Playing in 73 games - his most since 2018-19 - he's averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.

GM Jon Horst made the team's position clear: "Damian's health is our top priority. We will support him as he navigates through this weekly regimen of strict criteria to ensure it is safe for him to return to play."

This condition is similar to what Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama faced this year, when he dealt with blood clots in his shoulder.

The Bucks will take on Denver Wednesday without their point guard. This blow feels like last year's playoff disappointment when Giannis Antetokounmpo got hurt.

Damian Lillard
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat collects a rebound against Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors
NBAHeat Demolish Warriors 112-86 in Butler’s First Game BackDiana Beasley
Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets scores a three point basket during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves
NBAWestbrook Joins NBA Top 20 Scorers, Passes Garnett’s Career MarkDiana Beasley
A detail of the Boston Celtics logo
NBAChisholm Group Buys Celtics for $6.1 Billion, Sets NBA Sales RecordDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect