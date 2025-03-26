Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets waits in the tunnel prior to a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Time is Up! Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is running out of options if he wants to play in 2025. It appears his realistic choices are to sign with the Steelers or retire. It should be noted that he met with the Steelers for 6 hours on Friday and left without a deal. What is he waiting for? Leverage? He's running out of that.

One of the other teams in the mix, the New York Giants, got tired of waiting for the primadonna to make up his mind. They moved on from the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes and signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The Vikings decided to go with unproven second year quarterback JJ McCarthy instead of Rodgers. McCarthy has yet to take a snap. Rodgers has played two decades and won a Super Bowl. What does that tell you?

Another option for Rodgers is to play for the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland is where NFL quarterbacks' careers go to die. Even Russel Wilson didn't want to play there. He met with the Browns and decided to join the Giants.

AARON RODGERS TIME IS UP

Aaron Rodgers time is up: Rodgers could simply retire. But I don't think he wants to let his career end the way it did with the Jets. Or he could continue to wait. Maybe a contending team will lose a quarterback to injury and need a hero to swoop in and save the day.

But Rodgers can't wait too long. He's 41 going on 42 and coming off a major Achilles injury from two seasons ago. Tom Brady is the only quarterback that had anything left in the tank at the age of 42.