Westbrook Joins NBA Top 20 Scorers, Passes Garnett’s Career Mark

In an impressive showing against the Chicago Bulls on March 24, Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook worked his way into NBA history. His 26,072nd point moved him past Kevin Garnett into the top 20 all-time scorers list.

With a quick release, Westbrook drained a first-quarter three-pointer that pushed him above Garnett's 26,071 points. The bucket added another achievement to his incredible scoring career.

Among NBA point guards, the 36-year-old ranks second in all-time scoring, sitting just 708 points behind Oscar Robertson. His scoring ability peaked during his two scoring titles - averaging 28.1 points in 2015 and an impressive 31.6 points in his MVP season of 2017.

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw most of his scoring dominance. His 18,859 points there remains the team's all-time record - a number that could stick around for a while.

With the Nuggets this year, he's averaging 13.2 points per game coming off the bench. That's better than his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he put up 11.1.

But scoring isn't his only talent. Westbrook broke the career triple-double record in 2021, pushing it to 202. His ability to set up teammates shows in his 9,839 assists, putting him ninth in NBA history.

As the Nuggets fight for playoff position, holding third place in the Western Conference at 43-25, their bench spark plug has carved his name deeper into basketball history.