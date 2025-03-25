UConn’s Dan Hurley Is Unlikeable

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies reacts as he cuts down the net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley is unlikeable. The tightly wound tough guy jerk act is wearing thin. But congrats on winning back to back college basketball titles and all. However following this weekend's loss to the top seeded Florida Gators he acted like a total jerk again. Instead of taking a bow and acknowledging his program's great run as two time defending champions was over he walked into the tunnel with a profanity filled rant about the officials doing him in.

And the Huskies communications department is threatening the reporter who shot the video of the rant. Coaches who are wired more tightly than others and scream and swear are nothing new. But Hurley's act goes a step further to belittle everyone around him. Hurley thinks he's the smartest guy in the room. Sometimes he is and sometimes he isn't.

With officials on the court, Hurley literally does the "don't you know who I am?" routine. He acts as if the refs are scum and wonders how dare they see the game differently.

DAN HURLEY IS UNLIKEABLE

Dan Hurley is unlikeable. People often make excuses for Hurley by saying that is just how his entire family is. Former coach and ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said Hurley's outburst following the loss to Florida was unacceptable. He said Hurley needs to clean up that part of his personality. Good luck.

Can you imagine if Hurley had taken the Lakers job when it was offered to him? He would not have lasted three minutes with NBA players or officials. Maybe he knew what he was doing when he decided to stay at UConn. Now we will see if UConn has the guts to confront Hurley and tell him to calm down. His act is wearing very thin. Dan Hurley is very unlikeable. And I cannot imagine kids want to continue to line up and play for him.