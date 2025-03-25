ContestsEvents

NFL Quarterback Musical Chairs is Slowing Down!

Craig Shemon
NFL Quarterback Musical Chairs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 02: Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos looks on prior to the Women’s Singles Third Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NFL quarterback musical chairs is slowing down. The New York Giants just signed Russell Wilson to a one year $21 million dollar deal with $10.5 million guaranteed. Wilson, who had bounced between the Seahawks, Broncos and the Steelers became a free agent this off season and spoke with the Giants, Browns and Steelers before signing with New York.

The Giants also signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a 2 year $8 million dollar deal last week. They also have fan favorite and life-long back up Danny DeVito in the QB room.

But the elephant in the room, and this article, is free agent Aaron Rodgers who has just four options and none of them are great. He can sign with the Steelers whom he met with for 6 hours on Friday and failed to agree to a contract. He can play for the lowly Cleveland Browns. Or he can retire. Or Rodgers can roll the dice and wait for an injury at quarterback on a contending team.

NFL QUARTERBACK MUSICAL CHAIRS

NFL quarterback musical chairs also pertains to the NFL draft less than 30 days away. The Titans, Browns and Giants have the first three picks. The Titans are the presumed destination for Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, barring a big trade. The Browns need to do something at quarterback. If so that would mean they would take Colorado's Shedeur Sanders at number two. Although it might be too much for them to pass on Penn State EDGE rusher Abdul Carter and pair him with Myles Garrett.

If that is the case are the Giants still in the quarterback market at pick number 3 with Russell and Winston under contract? This game of NFL quarterback musical chairs just got interesting. For more NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 on ESPN Southwest Florida.

