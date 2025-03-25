FGCU’s Lyles Steps Down After 30-Win Season, NCAA Tournament Run

In an unexpected move, Chelsea Lyles has stepped down from her role as FGCU women's basketball head coach. She guided the Eagles to a remarkable 30-4 record and NCAA Tournament appearance in her single season in charge.

"Over the past 17 years as an Eagle, I have made unforgettable memories, learned big lessons, experienced the joy of success and the mantle of leadership," said Lyles to the News-Press.

Athletic Director Colin Hargis praised the departing coach. "We are grateful to Chelsea for her service and contributions to FGCU as a student-athlete and women's basketball coach," said Hargis to the News-Press.

The team dominated their conference schedule, securing their ninth consecutive Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament title. As the 14th seed in March Madness, they put up a fight against third-seeded Oklahoma before losing in the first round on March 22.

Two players stood out during her tenure. Emani Jefferson grabbed both ASUN Player of the Year and Tournament MVP honors, while Dolly Cairns took home ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Taking over after Karl Smesko left for the Atlanta Dream, Lyles put together an impressive 30-2 record in games she coached. She took the reins two games into the season and made the most of it.

The timing comes as FGCU looks to maintain its spot among top mid-major programs. Since 2010, they've reached at least 26 wins each season - a run of success that's hard to match.

Her FGCU journey began 17 years ago as a player from 2008 to 2010. She then worked her way up the coaching ranks, starting as an assistant in 2011 before becoming associate head coach in 2019.