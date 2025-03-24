ContestsEvents

Sweet 16 is Set!

Craig Shemon
Sweet 16 is Set!
The Sweet 16 is set for the men's NCAA basketball tournament! And while we had a lot of blowouts over the first weekend, we finally got a buzzer beater that is more typical of the March Madness frenzy we have grown accustomed to. Late Sunday Maryland freshman Derik Queen banked in a left side fade away shot at he horn to send the Terps to the Sweet 16.

Maryland will face one seed Florida, who escaped two-time defending champion Connecticut Sunday. The Terps and the Gators tip off Thursday night in the West Region. The first game Thursday has BYU facing a high scoring Alabama team in the East Region. Also in the East, the late tip off has top seed Duke against a pesky Arizona team. And the late game out West features John Calipari's 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks playing Texas Tech.

SWEET 16 IS SET!

The Sweet 16 is set for Friday as well. In a SEC-Big Ten showdown Ole Miss will play Michigan State in the South Region. Tom Izzo's Spartans are making their 27th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Three seed Kentucky faces two seed Tennessee in the Midwest Region. Dusty May's Michigan Wolverines, who lost 24 games last year are in the Sweet 16 versus Bruce Pearl and top seed Auburn. And finally Matt Painter's Purdue Boilermakers face top seed Houston in the late Midwest game.

So the Sweet 16 is set for Thursday and Friday. Elite 8 action is Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday night we will know who is going to San Antonio for the Final Four! Maybe between now and then we can get a little more excitement with some buzzer beaters! For all the latest college basketball talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

