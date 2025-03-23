ContestsEvents

Win A Miller’s Ale House Gift Card and Join Craig Shemon & Company

Diana Beasley

Listen to win a $50 gift card to Miller's Ale House in Gulf Coast Town Center and join Craig Shemon & Company on Thursday, March 27th for all the basketball action from 2pm - 7pm!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 3/24/25 - 3/28/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 2p-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: Gift Card
  • What the prize value is: $50
  • Who is providing the prize: Miller's Ale House
