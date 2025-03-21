WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Jonathan Davis #1 of the Wisconsin Badgers and Micah Potter #11 of the Wisconsin Badgers defend a shot by Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Watching 12 hours of college basketball is good for you. Well, it probably isn't when you consider sitting on the couch that long is bad for your health. And the foods you eat and the beverages you drink while watching that much basketball probably isn't great for you either. Plus some of you skip work to watch March Madness so that probably isn't good for your career. You know what? Watching 12 hours of college basketball probably is not good for you. How about we just say 12 hours of college basketball is good?

Yesterday 16 men's college basketball games took place as part of the NCAA Tournament. Each game lined up after the other like jets on a busy runway. It all started at 12:15pm with Creighton beating Louisville. And it ended with Michigan hanging on for dear life against enthusiastic upstart UC San Diego. McNeese clobbered Clemson all day and then hung on to win by 2 points in the day's biggest upset. Add Drake's 10 point win over Missouri in the mix for upset of the day.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL IS GOOD FOR YOU!

And let us not forget the coaching matchup up between Kansas' Bill Self and Arkansas' John Calipari! Arkansas won and that will set up another coaching titan battle between Calipari and St. John's Rick Pitino on Saturday.