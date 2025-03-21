ContestsEvents

Watching 12 Hours Of College Basketball Is Good For You

Craig Shemon
college basketball is good

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Jonathan Davis #1 of the Wisconsin Badgers and Micah Potter #11 of the Wisconsin Badgers defend a shot by Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Watching 12 hours of college basketball is good for you. Well, it probably isn't when you consider sitting on the couch that long is bad for your health. And the foods you eat and the beverages you drink while watching that much basketball probably isn't great for you either. Plus some of you skip work to watch March Madness so that probably isn't good for your career. You know what? Watching 12 hours of college basketball probably is not good for you. How about we just say 12 hours of college basketball is good?

Yesterday 16 men's college basketball games took place as part of the NCAA Tournament. Each game lined up after the other like jets on a busy runway. It all started at 12:15pm with Creighton beating Louisville. And it ended with Michigan hanging on for dear life against enthusiastic upstart UC San Diego. McNeese clobbered Clemson all day and then hung on to win by 2 points in the day's biggest upset. Add Drake's 10 point win over Missouri in the mix for upset of the day.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL IS GOOD FOR YOU!

And let us not forget the coaching matchup up between Kansas' Bill Self and Arkansas' John Calipari! Arkansas won and that will set up another coaching titan battle between Calipari and St. John's Rick Pitino on Saturday.

In the meantime we have 12 more hours of college basketball today! It is great because college basketball is good for you and we plan to take it all in and enjoy it again! Friday's action starts with Baylor against Mississippi State at 12:15pm. And top seeds Florida and Duke are in action too! We go all day until Liberty and Oregon tip at 10:10pm! For the latest college hoops talk and analysis tune into Craig Shemon and Company on ESPN Southwest Florida.

College BasketballMarch MadnessNCAANCAA Men's Tournament
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Big Ten NCAA Championship
NCAABig Ten NCAA Championship Drought Reaches 25 YearsCraig Shemon
he North Carolina Tar Heels celebrate after a three point shot during the second half in the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
NCAANorth Carolina Sets NCAA Tournament Record in 95-68 Win Over San Diego StateDiana Beasley
North Carolina Screams Conflict
NCAANorth Carolina Screams Conflict Of Interest In NCAA TournamentCraig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect