Miami’s $4M QB Transfer Carson Beck Deals With UCL Injury and Personal Issues

After landing a huge $4 million transfer deal, Carson Beck ditched Georgia for Miami, ranking him as the third-highest NIL earner in college football. However, a nagging UCL injury might keep him out of the upcoming spring game.

Coach Mario Cristobal seems worried about his star quarterback's recovery timeline. Cristobal said to Essentially Sports, "Carson is getting plenty of work, just not actually slinging the ball yet.”

Beck's been dealing with some tough breaks lately. His car got stolen, and rumors are flying about his split from basketball star Hanna Cavinder all over social media. Cavinder has wiped Beck from all of her social media content.