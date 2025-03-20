Dolphins Face Draft-Heavy Rebuild with $4M Cap Problem, 10 Picks in 2025

Miami is $4 million over the NFL salary cap going into the 2025 draft but has 10 draft picks, including three extra compensatory picks.

Things got tough when star safety Jevon Holland left for a $45 million deal with the New York Giants. The team quickly tried to fill gaps by signing wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and guard James Daniels to help the line.

CBS Sports and Frank Schwab from Yahoo Sports both rated the Dolphins at a C-, noting the need to address several positions.

The offensive line ranked last in time to protect the quarterback and 26th in making space for runners. Running backs couldn't find any room as defenders kept getting into the backfield.