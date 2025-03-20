ContestsEvents

Dolphins Face Draft-Heavy Rebuild with $4M Cap Problem, 10 Picks in 2025

Rebecca Allen
Jevon Holland #8 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Miami is $4 million over the NFL salary cap going into the 2025 draft but has 10 draft picks, including three extra compensatory picks.

Things got tough when star safety Jevon Holland left for a $45 million deal with the New York Giants. The team quickly tried to fill gaps by signing wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and guard James Daniels to help the line.

CBS Sports and Frank Schwab from Yahoo Sports both rated the Dolphins at a C-, noting the need to address several positions.

The offensive line ranked last in time to protect the quarterback and 26th in making space for runners. Running backs couldn't find any room as defenders kept getting into the backfield.

Keeping Tua Tagovailoa safe while fixing the defense is the main goal. Some fancy contract moves made a little cap space, but don't expect any big signings.

Miami DolphinsTua Tagovailoa
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the 2024 SEC Championship
NFLMiami’s $4M QB Transfer Carson Beck Deals With UCL Injury and Personal IssuesRebecca Allen
Shedeur Sanders #QB13 of Colorado looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine
NFLDolphins Could Target Colorado QB Sanders at No. 13 in 2025 DraftRebecca Allen
Jihaad Campbell #LB05 of Alabama participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine
NFLAlabama’s Jihaad Campbell Shoots Up NFL Draft Rankings as Buccaneers Hunt for Linebacker HelpRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect