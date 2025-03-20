ContestsEvents

Dolphins Could Target Colorado QB Sanders at No. 13 in 2025 Draft

Rebecca Allen
Shedeur Sanders #QB13 of Colorado looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins could land Colorado's talented quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the 13th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Draft experts consider Sanders the second-best quarterback in the 2025 class. Miami's interest makes sense as Tua Tagovailoa heads into his final year without a contract extension. Tua's history of concussions remains concerning for Miami. 

Even though the Dolphins recently signed Zach Wilson as a backup, they might still look to draft a QB. The NFL has seen stars like Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino fall unexpectedly in previous drafts.

Scouts say Sanders needs to work on making quicker decisions and improving his mobility under pressure. His draft position will depend on how he performs at the combine and his Pro Day workout.

At pick 13, Miami will be behind several teams needing quarterbacks. Whether Sanders remains available could depend on what happens with prospects Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart.

