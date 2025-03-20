ContestsEvents

Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell Shoots Up NFL Draft Rankings as Buccaneers Hunt for Linebacker Help

Rebecca Allen
Jihaad Campbell #LB05 of Alabama participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Alabama's Jihaad Campbell lit up his Pro Day, running an impressive 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. His speed has NFL teams rushing to adjust their draft boards, with many now seeing him as a top-15 pick — well beyond where Tampa Bay picks at 19.

In his final season, Campbell put up strong numbers: 108 tackles, 5 sacks, and 3 interceptions while breaking up 7 passes. His impressive 95.2% tackle success rate leads this year's linebacker group.

NFL scouts are raving about his physical traits. At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Campbell's mix of size and speed puts him in elite company — above the 90th percentile for linebacker prospects. 

Tampa's defense took a step back in 2024. They landed at 18th in yards allowed and struggled against the pass, ending up 22nd overall. Their linebacker room needs new talent, with Lavonte David heading into year 13 and Anthony Walker Jr. still getting back to form.

David's recent social media posts highlighting Campbell's game tape have fueled speculation about Tampa's draft plans. The match seems perfect given their defensive needs.

Rebecca AllenWriter
