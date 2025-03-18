What Is The Deal With Aaron Rodgers?

ContestsEvents

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets jokes with fans before their preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

What is the deal with Aaron Rogers? The former Packers and Jets quarterback is still a free agent more than a week after NFL free agency opened up. His options at the moment are not great. Both the Giants and the Steelers reportedly have offered him a contract. The Giants are desperate and horrible. The Steelers seem to be a bit of a mess by their standards because they can't get right at QB. But Rodgers may not fit in a strict Mike Tomlin setting.

The deal with Aaron Rodgers is this: There appear to be two more options for Rodgers. He seems to be holding out hope that the Minnesota Vikings reach out. They are loaded with talent and have a good coaching staff. They won 14 games last season. After letting quarterback Sam Darnold go they seem poised to let untested second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy take the wheel. Otherwise you'd think they would have called Rodgers by now. We also note it would be ironing if Rodgers ended up in Minnesota because that is the same career path his predecessor Brett Favre took when he left Green Bay for the NY Jets before finishing his career in Minnesota.

The deal with Aaron Rodgers is he has one more option available. He could simply retire. His legacy on the field is secure no matter what he does. At one time he was the most talented quarterback in the NFL. And he won a Super Bowl. That will cement his place in NFL history and eventually the Pro Football Hall of Fame no matter what he does. Either way, the clock is ticking!

