Games Of The Week Presented By Gavin’s Ace Hardware and Bud Light

Chris Beasley
Here's what's coming up on ESPN SWFL Radio:

Tuesday 3/18

  • NCAA Tournament Opening Round: 6:30pm

Wednesday 3/19

  • NCAA Tournament Opening Round: 6:30pm

Thursday 3/20

  • NCAA Tournament 1st Round: 12:00pm
  • NCAA Tournament 1st Round: 12:00pm

Saturday 3/22

  • NCAA Tournament 2nd Round: 12:00pm

Sunday 3/23

  • NCAA Tournament 2nd Round: 12:00pm

Monday 3/24

  • No games Scheduled

Tuesday 2/25

NBA: Dallas Mavericks @ New York Knicks 7:00pm

Chris has been on ESPN Soutwest Florida in one way or another dating back to 2010. As a Southwest Florida native, Chris understands what's important to the locals. He is a huge football fan; both professional and college. Although he has a special place for the Miami Dolphins and the entire SEC. He is also very into golf, both playing it locally and covering it on a global scale. Sports are supposed to be fun, and Chris likes to reflect that in the way he covers it. Chris writes about sports news and opinions.
