Deion Sanders Brilliant Idea for Spring Game Deserves Attention

Deion Sanders brilliant idea for spring football is getting a lot of attention. While some schools are cancelling their annual spring games, coach Prime has a better idea. He thinks spring games are important and he wants to step things up a notch!

The Colorado head football coach wants to scrimmage other schools instead of watching his offense scrimmage against his defense. He feels like his team going against another team will increase his player's intensity. Sanders feels he will be better able to evaluate his players under such a scenario.

He even has a buyer for his idea. Syracuse head coach Fran Brown says he is all in and tweeted at Sanders that his team would be down for a three day trip to Boulder for a couple days of joint practices followed by a game.

There is just one problem with Deion Sanders brilliant plan. His idea is against NCAA rules. The NCAA does not allow schools to play games against each other in the spring. My suggestion would be for Deion and other coaches to get together and demand the NCAA change its outdated rule.

Plus I'm sure Deion Sanders brilliant idea would garner attention from networks who would love to pay lots of money to broadcast these games. And with revenue sharing about to begin the players could profit from this idea as well. So before schools like Nebraska, USC, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri start a trend of cancelled spring football games, let's consider Deion Sanders brilliant plan for a minute.