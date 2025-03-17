This Day in Sports History: March 17

March is an exciting month in sport, with college basketball's March Madness, NBA and NHL battles for playoff spots, and MLB spring training. Historically, March 17 has seen memorable sporting moments, including outstanding individual achievements. Read on to find out more.

Records set on March 17 have been broken. Howie Morenz finished his career with 476 points, and now over 500 players have surpassed him. Golfer Stacy Lewis ranked No. 1 in the world for 25 weeks, holding the top spot for four weeks in 2013 and reclaiming it in June 2014 for an additional 21 weeks.