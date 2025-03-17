ContestsEvents

North Carolina Screams Conflict Of Interest In NCAA Tournament

Craig Shemon
North Carolina Screams Conflict

CHARLOTTE, NC – MARCH 16: The Virginia Cavaliers tip off against the UMBC Retrievers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

North Carolina screams Conflict of Interest in the men's NCAA basketball tournament. For starters, teams like West Virginia, Indiana and Ohio State are better than UNC. And yet, those teams remain at home while Carolina begins tournament play Tuesday night against San Diego State in the South Region.

North Carolina Screams Conflict! Did we mention North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham is the chair person for the NCAA selection committee? Did we mention he gets a bonus of more than $100,000 if North Carolina gets in the NCAA tournament? Ah, there is your conflict of interest!

NORTH CAROLINA SCREAMS CONFLICT!

The Merriam-Webster definition of conflict of interest: "a situation where a person's private interests and their official or professional responsibilities clash, potentially compromising their objectivity or judgement."

Let's look at the objectivity, shall we? North Carolina played a tough schedule but they only won ONE Quad One game all season. West Virginia and Ohio State won 6 such games. Indiana won 4 and the Hoosiers only losses were Quad One losses. North Carolina had a Quad 3 loss to Stanford. Yikes.

All of this arguing aside, this should eliminate any talk about expanding the NCAA Tournament to 76 teams. I can defend, Indiana, West Virginia, Ohio State and even North Carolina. But, in reality, none of these teams are good enough to win a national championship.

Never the less, the field is set and March Madness is underway. Tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida for the latest college basketball talk and analysis.

#MarchMadnessNCAA TournamentNorth Carolina
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
The Atlantic Coast Conference logo
NCAAACC Unveils TV Ratings-Based Revenue Model in Settlement with Florida State, ClemsonRebecca Allen
Brock Glenn #11 of the Florida State Seminoles hands the ball off to Lawrance Toafili
NCAAFSU Football’s Recruiting Success Powered by Director McCormack’s Personal TouchRebecca Allen
Ta'Niya Latson #00 of the Florida State Seminoles shoots over Ugonne Onyiah #0 of the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion on January 12, 2025 in Berkeley, California.
NCAAThree Florida State Players Make All-ACC First Team, First Time Since 2013Rebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect