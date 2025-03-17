Cape Coral Open Draws 4,400 Fans for Pro Pickleball Debut

The first pro pickleball tournament at The Courts drew 4,400 fans to the Veolia Cape Coral Open. Turnout was 30% higher than other first-time events, and concessions generated approximately $70,000.

Parks and Recreation Director Joe Petrella told Cape Coral Breeze: "The overwhelming attendance and positive reception confirm that Cape Coral is quickly becoming a top destination for professional pickleball. We are thrilled with the success of this tournament and look forward to hosting more high-caliber events in the future."

Superstar Anna Leigh Waters won three gold medals, securing her 33rd Triple Crown victory in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events.

John Lucian Goins, 16, defeated Ben Johns, the GOAT of pro pickleball, in an upset. The Bradenton teenager went on to grab bronze by defeating Max Freeman, earning his first PPA Tour medal.

Former facility general manager Tom Stegemen teamed up with PPA Tour officials to organize the event. Sport Facilities Companies and current GM Lisa Zuk handled the execution.

Councilmember Bill Steinke is confident that, with some adjustments to the fee structures, securing similar tournaments for the facility will ensure its financial sustainability.