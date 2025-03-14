Warriors’ Curry Hits 4,000th Career 3-Pointer in Win Over Kings

Stephen Curry wrote his name further into NBA history Thursday night at Chase Center. The Warriors' guard became the first player to make 4,000 three-pointers, helping Golden State beat Sacramento 130-104.

With a perfect shot from 28 feet out on the right wing in the third quarter, Curry reached the milestone. He came into the game needing just two shots to hit this unprecedented mark.

"It's a clear milestone threshold. A number that I didn't think about, that it was realistic even from 2,974, which is a number that means the most because that was the record at the time. It's beyond my wildest dreams to push a record that far," said Curry to ESPN.

The shot adds another highlight to his incredible shooting legacy. In December 2021, he broke Ray Allen's record of 2,973 threes. No current player is even close - James Harden trails well behind with 3,127 shots from downtown.

His teammate Draymond Green watched anxiously. "You see that last turnover I had in the second quarter? A lot of anxiety...to see him cross that milestone that no one has ever crossed is very fitting for how he changed the game," said Green to People.

The shot went in just as Curry approaches 37. In his 16th season, he's still playing at an elite level.

His coach Steve Kerr expects more records to fall. He believes Curry will hit another thousand threes if he stays healthy.