Tampa Bay Rays Stadium Deal Falls Apart, Team’s Future Up in the Air

The Tampa Bay Rays scrapped their plans for a new stadium on March 11, 2025. Owner Stuart Sternberg now has to figure out the team's next move before March 31.

They can either stick with Tropicana Field, look for another spot nearby, or pack up for a different city. This latest stumble adds to 20 years of failed tries to build a new home.

Even though they've been one of baseball's best teams since 2008, MLB numbers tell a sad story. The team only pulls in about 15,500 fans per game — putting them at 28th in a 30-team league.

The failed deal would have needed $600 million from taxpayers. City records show this would've been one of the biggest public handouts for baseball stadiums in recent memory.

With $264 million in yearly revenue, the Rays are near rock bottom at 27th place in baseball profits.