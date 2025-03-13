There is an NFL quarterback battle brewing in San Francisco! Starter Brock Purdy is battling the 49ers front office for a new contract. And he may soon be battling former first round pick Mac Jones for a job. The 49ers signed Jones yesterday to a two year, $7 million deal. They needed a backup quarterback because all they had on the depth chart was Tanner Mordecai. But maybe this move puts some pressure on Purdy.

Purdy's story is unique. He was the last player taken in the draft out of college and has been playing for less than minimum wage by NFL starting QB standards. And yet he has taken this team to a Super Bowl. The argument is he has out performed his contract, which is expiring. Or he has been on a superbly talented team that "any" quarterback could have been successful with.

NFL QUARTERBACK BATTLE BREWING WITH 49ERS!

Naturally, Purdy and his agent want top-of-market money in the neighborhood of $55 million dollars a year. The 49er like Purdy but not THAT much! Now they brought in Mac Jones, who made the Pro Bowl his rookie year but has struggled since.

NFL quarterback battle brewing: I have long stated that Brock Purdy and Mac Jones are the same guy. Had Mac Jones been drafted by the 49ers instead of the dreadful talent-less Patriots, he would be a much more successful player. And had Purdy been taken by the Patriots instead of the 49ers he would be struggling to stay in the league.