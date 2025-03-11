Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

NFL free agency is insane! And the funny thing about it is two players, Josh Allen and Myles Garrett signed monster extensions that reset the market and they were not even free agents. Then receiver DK Metcalf, who is very good but not great, got $30 million dollars a year from the Steelers. I laughed when I heard that was how much he wanted from the Seahawks. Yet the Steelers matched his crazy number.

A much better receiver, Davante Adams, "only' got $23 million a year with the Rams. Go figure! Justin Fields, an athletic quarterback that nobody seems to want ended up with the Jets, a team nobody wants to play for.

NFL FREE AGENCY IS INSANE!

Cornerback Carlton Davis left the Lions for the Patriots and $60 million dollars. And the Lions replaced him with DJ Reed from the Jets.

The Bucs locked down often injured fan favorite Chris Godwin and got some pass rush help with Hassan Reddick from the Jets.

NFL Free Agency is Insane! In the quarterback market, Sam Darnold left the Vikings to replace Geno Smith in Seattle. Darnold, coming off his best season of his career had to settle for $36 million a year because he closed the season with two dud performances against the Lions and Rams. These two games probably cost him $14 million a year as he was hoping to top $50 million.

While teams scramble to fill needs on their respective rosters they will have another chance to do the same with the NFL Draft. That is next month and the insanity will continue.