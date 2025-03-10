ContestsEvents

Olympic Bronze Medalist Jones To Make Pro Boxing Debut in Orlando

Rebecca Allen
Bronze Medalist Omari Jones of Team United States poses on the podium during the Boxing Men's 71kg medal ceremony after the Boxing Men's 71kg Final match on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Coming off his Olympic win, Omari Jones will step into the pro boxing ring to face Alessio Mastronunzio on March 15. The fight will be held at Orlando's Caribe Royale.

“What excites me the most is that it's here in my hometown of Orlando, Florida for my debut,” Jones told News 6. “A lot of fighters don't get the opportunity to make a big splash in their first professional fight; they'll fight someone else. But, for me to have it here, I know my city is going to come out; they supported me through the Olympic Games.”

At just 22, the welterweight star signed with boxing giant Matchroom Boxing, run by Eddie Hearn. In the opposite corner, Mastronunzio comes in with a tough 14-5 record, including four knockouts.

The jump from amateur success to professional fighting marks a huge step for the hometown kid who used to roam the halls of Edgewater High. Before going pro, Jones racked up national titles and earned bronze at the 2024 Paris Games.

