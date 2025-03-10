Josh Allen Contract Extension A Bargain At $350 Million

The Josh Allen contract extension for $350,000,000 is a bargain for the Buffalo Bills. The team locked up their MVP quarterback for six seasons through the 2030 season. The contract includes $250 million in guaranteed money, making it the single largest contract in the history of the NFL. The deal surpasses the $230 million dollar deal the Browns made with Deshaun Watson.

Josh Allen Contract Extension: The Bills got themselves a cheap deal! What, you ask? Every year the quarterback market grows bigger and bigger. Whether the next free agent quarterback is the best in the league or not, he usually gets the biggest deal, topping the others who signed previous deals. And thanks to the Cowboys and Dak Prescott who agreed to a new deal in September, the new rate for a starting QB is $60 million dollars a year. So do the math on Allen's new deal. The Bills have their star QB at a bargain-basement deal for $55 million dollars a year. Two or three years from now, as QB salaries continue to escalate, Allen's deal may be slightly above average compared to other NFL QB's!

JOSH ALLEN CONTRACT EXTENSION A BARGAIN!

And unlike the regrettable deal the Browns signed with Watson, Allen does not get into trouble off the field and delivers every week on the field.

Josh Allen Contract Extension: Under Allen's previous deal he was the 14th highest paid QB at $43 million per year and he was signed until 2028. Now, as of today, he is the second highest paid QB in the NFL.