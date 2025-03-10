ContestsEvents

Inter Miami’s $2B Stadium Project Faces Delays, Now Expected To Open in 2026

Rebecca Allen
The DRV PNK stadium where the professional soccer team Inter Miami plays games
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The new Miami Freedom Park will now open in 2026, three years later than planned. Construction continues despite legal challenges and concerns about green space at the former Melreese golf course.

Recent drone footage show construction progress at the complex, which will combine retail, offices, and parks with the stadium. Once complete, the project is expected to generate $2 billion annually for Miami through tourism and jobs.

After signing soccer superstar Messi, the team had to expand their Fort Lauderdale stadium in 2023 to accommodate larger crowds. They'll continue playing there until the new venue is ready.

With Messi's contract ending in 2025, fans are curious if he'll stay long enough to play in the new stadium. His agreement could potentially extend into 2026.

The team has played in Fort Lauderdale since joining MLS in 2020.

Rebecca Allen
