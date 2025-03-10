ContestsEvents

Games Of The Week Presented By Gavin’s Ace Hardware and Bud Light

Chris Beasley
Games of the week gavins and bud light
Sponsored by
Gavin’s Ace Hardware

Here's what's coming up on ESPN SWFL Radio:

Monday 3/10

  • CBB: Southern Conf. Championship 6:45pm

Tuesday 3/11

  • CBB: CAA Conf. Championship Game 6:45pm
  • CBB: WCC Conf. Championship Game 9:00pm

Wednesday 3/12

  • Florida Everblades vs Savannah Ghost Pirates 7:20pm

Thursday 3/13

  • ACC Quarter finals :
    • Game 1 : TBD vs TBD 6:30pm
    • Game 2: TBD vs TBD 9:00pm

Friday 3/14

  • Florida Everblades vs Savannah Ghost Pirates 7:20pm

Saturday 3/15

  • CBB : American East Conf. Championship Game 10:45am
  • CBB: SEC Semi-final #1 1:00pm
  • CBB: SEC Semi-final #2 3:00pm
  • Florida Everblades @ Orlando Solar Bears 6:50pm

Sunday 3/16

  • CBB: SEC Conf. Championship Game 12:45pm
  • CBB: AAC Conf. Championship Game 3:00pm
  • Selection Sunday Show 6:00pm

Monday 3/17

  • NBA: Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors 9:30pm

Tuesday 3/18

  • NCAA Tournament Opening Round: 6:30pm

Wednesday 3/19

  • NCAA Tournament Opening Round: 6:30pm

Thursday 3/20

  • NCAA Tournament 1st Round: 12:00pm
  • NCAA Tournament 1st Round: 12:00pm

Saturday 3/22

  • NCAA Tournament 2nd Round: 12:00pm

Sunday 3/23

  • NCAA Tournament 2nd Round: 12:00pm

Monday 3/24

  • No games Scheduled

Tuesday 2/25

NBA: Dallas Mavericks @ New York Knicks 7:00pm

Games
Chris BeasleyEditor
Chris has been on ESPN Soutwest Florida in one way or another dating back to 2010. As a Southwest Florida native, Chris understands what's important to the locals. He is a huge football fan; both professional and college. Although he has a special place for the Miami Dolphins and the entire SEC. He is also very into golf, both playing it locally and covering it on a global scale. Sports are supposed to be fun, and Chris likes to reflect that in the way he covers it. Chris writes about sports news and opinions.
Related Stories
Josh Allen Contract Extension
NFLJosh Allen Contract Extension A Bargain At $350 MillionCraig Shemon
LeBron and Luka
NBALeBron and Luka and the Lakers are Turning Heads around NBACraig Shemon
Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks
NFLTop 5 NFL Quarterbacks Still AvailableCraig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect