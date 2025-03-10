Games Of The Week Presented By Gavin’s Ace Hardware and Bud Light

Sponsored byGavin’s Ace Hardware
Here's what's coming up on ESPN SWFL Radio:
Monday 3/10
- CBB: Southern Conf. Championship 6:45pm
Tuesday 3/11
- CBB: CAA Conf. Championship Game 6:45pm
- CBB: WCC Conf. Championship Game 9:00pm
Wednesday 3/12
- Florida Everblades vs Savannah Ghost Pirates 7:20pm
Thursday 3/13
- ACC Quarter finals :
- Game 1 : TBD vs TBD 6:30pm
- Game 2: TBD vs TBD 9:00pm
Friday 3/14
- Florida Everblades vs Savannah Ghost Pirates 7:20pm
Saturday 3/15
- CBB : American East Conf. Championship Game 10:45am
- CBB: SEC Semi-final #1 1:00pm
- CBB: SEC Semi-final #2 3:00pm
- Florida Everblades @ Orlando Solar Bears 6:50pm
Sunday 3/16
- CBB: SEC Conf. Championship Game 12:45pm
- CBB: AAC Conf. Championship Game 3:00pm
- Selection Sunday Show 6:00pm
Monday 3/17
- NBA: Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors 9:30pm
Tuesday 3/18
- NCAA Tournament Opening Round: 6:30pm
Wednesday 3/19
- NCAA Tournament Opening Round: 6:30pm
Thursday 3/20
- NCAA Tournament 1st Round: 12:00pm
- NCAA Tournament 1st Round: 12:00pm
Saturday 3/22
- NCAA Tournament 2nd Round: 12:00pm
Sunday 3/23
- NCAA Tournament 2nd Round: 12:00pm
Monday 3/24
- No games Scheduled
Tuesday 2/25
NBA: Dallas Mavericks @ New York Knicks 7:00pm
Chris has been on ESPN Soutwest Florida in one way or another dating back to 2010. As a Southwest Florida native, Chris understands what's important to the locals. He is a huge football fan; both professional and college. Although he has a special place for the Miami Dolphins and the entire SEC. He is also very into golf, both playing it locally and covering it on a global scale. Sports are supposed to be fun, and Chris likes to reflect that in the way he covers it. Chris writes about sports news and opinions.